Medic rape-murder: Junior doctors in Bengal continue ceasework in protest

Medic rape-murder: Junior doctors in Bengal continue ceasework in protest

Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

We believe that many people are being shielded in the case and the truth must come out, another junior doctor at a state-run hospital told PTI (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ceasework by junior doctors at state-run hospitals in West Bengal continued on Wednesday to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee medic at RG Kar hospital here last month.
Health services remained crippled at most state-run medical facilities due to the ceasework, which has been underway for over three weeks now.
Our demand for justice is still unfulfilled. The protests will continue till our sister gets justice and the culprits are brought to book, one of the junior medics said.
He said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has not resigned, too, which was another demand of the agitating doctors.
The protesters have alleged inadequate steps by the police during its probe into the August 9 rape-murder of the young doctor, before the investigation was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.
 
The body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.

We believe that many people are being shielded in the case and the truth must come out, another junior doctor at a state-run hospital told PTI.
A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after the trainee doctor's body was discovered. The CBI has also arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, for alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kolkata rape case West Bengal hospitals doctors protests

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

