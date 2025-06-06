Friday, June 06, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Satyendar Jain appears before ACB for questioning in classroom case

Before leaving for the ACB office, Jain had asserted that the previous AAP government in the national capital worked towards improving the city's education

Satyendar Jain

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in connection with an alleged graft case. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Branch for questioning in connection with an alleged graft case in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Jain was summoned by the Delhi government's ACB for questioning.

Before leaving for the ACB office, Jain had asserted that the previous AAP government in the national capital worked towards improving the city's education, while the current BJP government was only doing politics.

Speaking to PTI Videos ahead of his questioning, Jain said the BJP was trying to divert attention from key issues.

"First, tell me, where did the word scam come from? They (BJP) do not want to work and are aiding private schools in increasing fees," Jain said.

 

Also Read

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

20 statements recorded before Sisodia, Jain grilling in classroom scam

manish sisodia, satyendar jain

FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in '₹2,000 crore school scam'

Satyendar Jain

Delhi ACB files case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain in corruption case

Shakur Basti Assembly election 2025: Karnail Singh (BJP), Satyendar Jain (AAP), and Satish Kumar Luthra (Congress)

Shakur Basti Assembly result 2025: BJP's Karnail Singh defeats Jain

Satyendra Jain

It's our track record we release candidates' list early: Satyendar Jain

"Manish Sisodia (former education minister) did excellent work in schools. He has been summoned. I have been summoned. These are all tactics to divert attention.

"They (BJP) used to say that dogs are roaming in the streets, but we will clean the roads. Now they should get these things done, but they are only indulging in politics," he charged.

The ACB summoned AAP leaders Sisodia and Jain over alleged graft in the construction of classrooms in government schools. While Jain was asked to appear on Friday, Sisodia has been summoned on June 9.

The summons come after an FIR was registered by the ACB on April 30 based on allegations of financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of over 12,000 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in Delhi government schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM to brief PM on anti-Naxal ops, hails top leader's death

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)

PM Modi to inaugurate multiple projects in J-K today: Check full schedule

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids 15 places in Mumbai, Kochi in ₹65 cr Mithi River desilting scam

Drones

Maharashtra govt to curb illegal sand mining through drone-based surveys

stampede, RCb stampede, Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru police arrest top RCB official, 3 others in stampede incident

Topics : Satyendar Jain AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon