Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates health, infra projects worth ₹6,300 crore in Assam

PM Modi inaugurates health, infra projects worth ₹6,300 crore in Assam

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school

PM Modi in Surat rally

PM Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening.

Press Trust of India Mangaldoi (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang district.

He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school.

The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth ₹570 crore, officials said.

The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya.

The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at ₹4,530 crore.

 

The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over ₹5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the ₹7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.

Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah greets nation on Hindi Diwas, urges respect for all Indian languages

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see light rain, cloudy skies; check all-India weather forecast

Mata Vaishno Devi, Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall

Unesco

India's seven more properties added to tentative list of Unesco heritage

modi, semicon

Bhupen Hazarika's songs unite India: PM Modi on singer's birth centenary

Topics : Narendra Modi Assam Northeast India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon