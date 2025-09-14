Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vaishno Devi yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall

Vaishno Devi yatra postponed till further orders due to heavy rainfall

The pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi was suspended for 14 days in a row due to adverse weather conditions and multiple landslides in the region

The prolonged suspension caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the yatra are also facing difficulties. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhawan, the commencement of the temporarily suspended Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra stands postponed till further orders, as per the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi was suspended for 14 days in a row due to adverse weather conditions and multiple landslides in the region.

In a post on social media X, the Board requested devotes to stay updated through official communication channels.

"Due to incessant rain at Bhawan & the track, commencement of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra scheduled from 14th September stands postponed till further order. Devotees are requested to stay updated through official communication channels," the post read.

 

Earlier, the Shrine Board expressed gratitude to the devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension of the Yatra.

"The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience, and the Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety and dignity of this revered pilgrimage."

Authorities cited safety concerns as persistent rainfall has triggered landslides and blocked tracks leading to the shrine, making movement unsafe for pilgrims. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also remains disrupted at several points due to landslides and road damage, further complicating connectivity.

The prolonged suspension caused disappointment among devotees, while local businesses dependent on the yatra are also facing difficulties.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended after a landslide on August 26 that killed 34 people and injured several. The disaster struck in the afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

