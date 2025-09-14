Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's seven more properties added to tentative list of Unesco heritage

India's seven more properties added to tentative list of Unesco heritage

Permanent Delegation of India to Unesco said the addition of these properties highlight India's "commitment to the preservation and conversation of its rich cultural heritage

Unesco

With these, the number of Indian properties on the Tentative List are now 69. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven new properties, including Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra, and Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh, have been added to the Tentative List of Unesco's World Heritage for India, according to officials.

The Permanent Delegation of India to Unesco said the addition of these properties highlight India's "commitment to the preservation and conversation of its rich cultural heritage".

In a post on X on September 12, India at Unesco, said, "The Permanent Delegation of India to Unesco is happy to announce that India's 7 properties have been added to the Tentative List of Unesco's World Heritage Convention."  These seven properties under the natural category include Deccan Traps at Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra); Geological Heritage of St Mary's Island Cluster (Udupi, Kamataka); Meghalayan Age Caves (East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya); Naga Hill Ophiolite (Kiphire, Nagaland), the Permanent Delegation of India to Unesco said in a statement.

 

Other properties are Natural Heritage of Erra Matti Dibbalu (Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh); Natural Heritage of Tirumala Hills (Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh); and Natural heritage of Varkala (Kerala), it said.

With these, the number of Indian properties on the Tentative List are now 69 (49 under Cultural category, three under Mixed category and 17 under Natural category), the statement said.

"Addition to the Tentative List is a mandatory requirement before the inscription of any property on the World Heritage List. We thank the Archaeological Survey of India for its diligent work," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

modi, semicon

Bhupen Hazarika's songs unite India: PM Modi on singer's birth centenary

Mizoram

108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, declared oldest person in Mizoram

Supreme Court, SC

Dispose of bail pleas within two months: SC tells HCs, district courts

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

Haryana govt bans sale of tobacco, gutkha within 100 yards of schools

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court to give interim order on Waqf Act issues on September 15

Topics : UNESCO UNESCO heritage site Unesco Heritage Building

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon