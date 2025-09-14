Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi to see light rain, cloudy skies; check all-India weather forecast

Delhi to see light rain, cloudy skies; check all-India weather forecast

According to the IMD, southwest monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from parts of northwest India by September 15

Delhi Rains, Rain

Through the week, Delhi is likely to witness alternating cloudy and partly cloudy conditions, with occasional light rain. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain in Delhi on Sunday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 35 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. 
Through the week, the city is likely to witness alternating cloudy and partly cloudy conditions, with occasional light rain providing relief from humid weather. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain steady at 33–34 degrees Celsius, while night-time lows will stay mild at about 25 degrees Celsius.
 
According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon is expected to begin withdrawing from parts of northwest India by September 15, with conditions becoming favourable for further withdrawal later in the week. 
 
 

Delhi air quality remains moderate 

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 101 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On September 13, the 24-hour average AQI was 109.

Across the National Capital Region, AQI levels were 84 in Gurugram, 140 in Noida, 191 in Greater Noida and 140 in Ghaziabad.
 
CPCB AQI classification:
 
0–50: Good
 
51–100: Satisfactory
 
101–200: Moderate
 
201–300: Poor
 
301–400: Very Poor
 
 

IMD’s all-India weather update 

Northeast India: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from September 13–18. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can expect rainfall between September 13–16 and again on September 18–19, with very heavy falls in Arunachal Pradesh and parts of other states on specific dates.
 
Northwest India: Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in Himachal Pradesh on September 14. Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms between September 13–19.
 
East and Central India: Scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during mid-September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar between September 13–16.
 
South India: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph is forecast for Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka through mid-September.

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

