Home / India News / PM Modi lays down 5 priorities for building disaster-resilient infra

PM Modi lays down 5 priorities for building disaster-resilient infra

PM Modi said strengthening early-warning systems and coordination is another crucial aspect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday outlined five key global priorities for him to build disaster-resilient infrastructure, including a skilled workforce, a global digital repository to document best practices and innovative financing.

In a video address to the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2025, PM Modi said strengthening early-warning systems and coordination is another crucial aspect.

He noted that India has established a tsunami-warning system benefitting 29 countries and that it recognises the Small Island Developing States (SIDA) as large-ocean countries and the need for special attention to their vulnerabilities.

With the event being hosted in Europe for the first time, Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and extended his best wishes to him for the upcoming United Nations Oceans Conference.

 

In his remarks, he prime minister noted that the conference's theme is "Shaping a Resilient Future for Coastal Regions" and underscored the vulnerability of coastal regions and islands to natural disasters and climate change.

He cited recent disasters, including Cyclone Remal in India and Bangladesh, Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean, Typhoon Yagi in Southeast Asia, Hurricane Helene in the United States, Typhoon Usagi in the Philippines and Cyclone Chido in parts of Africa.

Modi emphasised that these disasters have caused significant damage to lives and property, reinforcing the need for resilient infrastructure and proactive disaster management.

Recalling India's past experiences with devastating disasters, including the super-cyclone of 1999 and the tsunami of 2004, he highlighted how the country adapted and rebuilt with resilience, constructing cyclone shelters across vulnerable areas and contributing to the establishment of the tsunami-warning system benefitting 29 nations.

Modi said disaster resilience requires innovative financing and called for the creation of actionable programmes to ensure that developing countries have access to the necessary funds.

He highlighted the necessity of strengthening early-warning systems and coordination, noting their critical role in facilitating timely decision making and effective last-mile communication.

The prime minister called for the construction of infrastructure that remains steadfast against time and tide, emphasising the need for resilience in development.

He called for global efforts to build a strong and disaster-resilient future for the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Hurricanes Disaster

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

