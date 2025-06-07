Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra increases maximum working hours from 9 to 10 to attract investments

Andhra increases maximum working hours from 9 to 10 to attract investments

The Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy said that it has been decided to amend labour laws to make them 'favourable' to workers and investors

Night owls, working late at night

Parthasarathy noted that overtime was allowed only up to 75 hours which now has been extended up to 144 hours per quarter | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has decided to raise the maximum working hours from nine to 10 per day as part of ease of doing business and attracting investors.

The Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister K Parthasarathy said that it has been decided to amend labour laws to make them 'favourable' to workers and investors.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna criticised the move and said NDA governments at the Centre and state are pursuing 'anti worker' policies.

"Section 54 which allows maximum nine hours of work a day has now been raised to 10 hours per day. Under Section 55 there used to be one hour rest for five hours (work) now that has been changed to six hours," said Parthasarathy recently, elaborating on the decisions made by the cabinet to amend labour laws.

 

Earlier, Parthasarathy noted that overtime was allowed only up to 75 hours which now has been extended up to 144 hours per quarter.

Also Read

PremiumRavindra Sannareddy, co-founder & MD, Sri City

How Sri City's Ravindra Sannareddy turned scrubland into an industrial hub

artificial intelligence, Technology, ecommerce, Startups

Andhra Pradesh government and Nvidia sign MoU to power AI University

Nvidia

Andhra govt, Nvidia sign MoU to launch AI university, train 10K students

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves establishment of state Quantum Mission

"Because of this (amendments to labour laws), investors in factories will (come to our state). These labour rules will be favourable for labourers and they will come to invest more. Globalisation is happening in every state. These amendments were brought to implement global rules," said Parthasarathy.

Further, the minister observed that the cabinet has also relaxed night shift rules to enable more women to work in the night shifts.

According to the I&PR Minister, women were not allowed to work in the night shifts earlier but now they can work with safeguards such as consent, transport facility, security and surveillance.

He said the workplace of women during night shifts should be fully illuminated.

"When you work extra, income will increase. By these rules women can work in the formal sector. They empower women economically and promote gender inclusion and industrial growth. Also contribute to women's empowerment," he said.

Meanwhile, K Ramakrishna, State Secretary of CPI, opposed the NDA alliance government's stand on labour laws amendments. He alleged that the Central and state governments are working against the interests of workers.

"For the past 11 years, the Modi government has repeatedly taken measures that infringe upon workers' rights in India," Ramakrishan told PTI on Saturday.

To oppose these rules, he said trade unions have decided to protest on July 9 all over India, adding that all sections will participate in this protest actively.

Further, he observed that the NDA governments both at the Centre and in the state are pursuing 'anti-worker policies'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lt. Guv Admiral DK Joshi

Andaman LG discontinues 'No Dues Certificate' for property registration

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Mukesh Ambani offers ₹151 cr 'Guru Dakshina' to honour ICT mentor

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Efforts towards farmer welfare will continue with greater vigour: PM Modi

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam flood situation sees slight improvement as rivers begin to recede

stampede, RCb stampede, Bengaluru stampede

A Shankar, ES Jairam quit as secretary and treasurer of KSCA after stampede

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government labour Law labour reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon