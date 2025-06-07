Saturday, June 07, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gurugram bomb attack case: NIA chargesheets Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar

Gurugram bomb attack case: NIA chargesheets Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar

The NIA had found the accused to be involved in a conspiracy to target the Warehouse Club and the Human Club in Sector 29 in Gurugram, Haryana, with bombs

NIA, National Investigation Agency

The attack, perpetrated by members and cadres of the proscribed BKI, took place on December 10, 2024. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted five accused, including Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Goldy Brar, in the 2024 case relating to bomb attacks at two clubs in Gurugram, officials said on Saturday.

The NIA has booked Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish and US-based Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, Explosives Substance Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in its charge sheet filed before a court in Panchkula on Friday, they said.

Barring Brar and Malik, all others have been arrested in the case, they said.

 

The NIA had found the accused to be involved in a conspiracy to target the Warehouse Club and the Human Club in Sector 29 in Gurugram, Haryana, with bombs. It was part of banner terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International's (BKI) larger conspiracy to spread communal disharmony and disrupt peace in Haryana and neighbouring regions by unleashing violence, according to an official statement.

The attack, perpetrated by members and cadres of the proscribed BKI, took place on December 10, 2024, it said.

The NIA investigations later revealed that the "deep-rooted" terror conspiracy was hatched by Goldy Brar and his associates, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

According to the NIA investigations, the terror syndicate is actively involved in extorting money, raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms and ammunition, and promoting terror amongst the common people to threaten the integrity, security (including economic security) and sovereignty of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

