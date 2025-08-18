Monday, August 18, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic space mission

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic space mission

Shukla, who was part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission to the ISS from June 25-July 15, met the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: X/ @DDNewslive

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: X/ @DDNewslive

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla who became the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS).

Shukla, who was part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission to the ISS from June 25-July 15, met the prime minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Modi welcomed Shukla, who was wearing an ISRO astronaut's jacket, with a warm hug and walked with him with his arm on the astronaut's shoulder. 

 

Shukla also gifted the prime minister the mission patch of the Axiom-4 mission. The Lucknow-born astronaut also shared pictures he had taken from the ISS with Modi.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 private space mission that lifted off from Florida on June 25 and docked at the International Space Station on June 26. He returned to Earth on 15 July.

Shukla returned to India on Sunday.

Along with three other astronauts -- Peggy Whitson (US), Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland), and Tibor Kapu (Hungary) -- Shukla conducted over 60 experiments and 20 outreach sessions during the 18-day mission.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Yamuna, floods

Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark, reaches 205.36 metre

Nirmala Sitharaman

PM Internship Scheme second pilot sees only 30% offers accepted so far

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

India's unemployment rate eases to 5.2% in July as rural jobs rise

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

Delhi HC seeks police response to bail plea in Parliament breach case

Topics : Narendra Modi International Space Stations India space mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon