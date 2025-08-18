Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Press Sewa portal to simplify publisher registration: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Press Sewa portal to simplify publisher registration: PRGI Yogesh Baweja

Shruti Patil also announced that PIB Hyderabad, with the support of PRGI, would soon establish a dedicated helpline for publishers

This initiative aims to enhance transparency, accelerate approvals, and improve the ease of doing business for publishers, he said at a workshop titled Vartalap' addressing the issues faced by publishers, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:11 PM IST

Press Registrar General of India (PRGI) Yogesh Baweja on Monday said the Press Sewa portal has been introduced as a single-window solution to simplify the registration process.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency, accelerate approvals, and improve the ease of doing business for publishers, he said at a workshop titled Vartalap' addressing the issues faced by publishers, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, an official release said.

PIB Hyderabad Additional Director General Shruti Patil highlighted that this was the first interactive session of its kind in Telangana, designed to clarify publishers' queries and provide guidance on the new Press and Registration of Periodicals Act (PRP Act).

 

She also announced that PIB Hyderabad, with the support of PRGI, would soon establish a dedicated helpline for publishers.

Deputy Press Registrar Ashutosh Mohle explained that the entire registration process has transitioned online since March 2024.

He stated that applications would be deemed approved if there is no response within 60 days and emphasized the importance of publishers avoiding agents and using the PRGI portal directly.

PIB officials, including Deputy Director Manas Krishna Kanth, along with Media and Communication Officers Gayathri and Shivacharan Reddy, and officials from I&PR, publishers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the interactive session, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

