PM Modi chairs top-level meet to discuss roadmap for next-gen reforms

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting, which included top Union ministers, secretaries and economists, to deliberate on the roadmap for the next generation reforms, one of the key announcements he had made in his Independence Day address.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal and Lalan Singh attended the meeting.

Modi had on August 15 announced the formation of a task force for 'next-generation reforms' and revision of GST laws, as he devoted a major part of his 103-minute speech on making India self-reliant in a host of sectors ranging from semiconductors to fertilisers.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

