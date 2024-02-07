Prime Minister Modi to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha on February 7. President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address to the joint sitting on January 31, marking the start of the Budget session. After PM Modi's address, the Lok Sabha adopted the motion of thanks, where he highlighted the government's achievements and criticised Opposition parties.

In his address, PM Modi expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. He said that the alliance would secure 400 seats collectively, with 370 being secured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone. He also spoke on "Modi guarantees" to make India the world's third-largest economy in BJP's next term.

"This meant that India would become the third-largest economy only by 2044. We are confident of achieving this feat in the government's third term itself," the prime minister said.

"This is Modi's guarantee," he asserted in Parliament. The PM added, "Our third term will be full of big decisions… I had said from the Red Fort and also reiterated at the time of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that I want to see the country prosperous and at the pinnacle of success for the next thousand years. The third term will be the time to lay a strong foundation for the next 1,000 years".

He also emphasised economic growth and containment of inflation despite ongoing global geo-political conflicts. Modi envisioned laying a strong foundation for India's prosperity for the next thousand years during the third term of his government.

The prime minister also took the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing them of being trapped in a "cancel culture" and undermining India's achievements.

"They (Congress) cancel Vande Bharat Trains, Make in India and new Parliament building. They cancel every achievement of India," PM Modi stated.

The budget session, which commenced on January 31, will span eight sittings over 10 days and may conclude on February 9. It is the last session before the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the release of a 'white paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014. This paper intends to analyse the economic trajectory and reforms implemented since PM Modi assumed office in 2014.