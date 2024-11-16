Business Standard
Home / India News / PM Modi mourns UP hospital fire deaths, assures efforts for relief, rescue

PM Modi mourns UP hospital fire deaths, assures efforts for relief, rescue

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college in Jhansi district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of children in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district and said the local administration under the state government's supervision is making every possible effort for relief and rescue.

At least 10 children died in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college in Jhansi district, officials said, as 16 others injured battled for life on Saturday.

District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar told reporters that the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

 

"Heartbreaking! The fire accident at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to those who lost their innocent children in this. I pray to God to give them the strength to bear this immense loss," Modi was quoted as saying in a post in Hindi on X by the Prime Minister's Office.

"The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is making every possible effort for relief and rescue," he said.

The children, who were in the outer part of the NICU, were rescued along with some of those who were in the interior part.

"Prima facie there is information of the death of 10 children," the DM said.

Those less critical are admitted in the outer section of the NICU while the more critical patients are kept in the interior part, Kumar said.

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

