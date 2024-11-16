Business Standard
Delhi gasps as air quality remains hazardous; govt tightens Grap III curbs

Delhi gasps as air quality remains hazardous; govt tightens Grap III curbs

Delhi government enforces a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers under Grap-III from Friday, violators will face fine up to Rs 20,000

New Delhi: Vehicles move amid smog at Vikas Marg, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Delhi's air pollution remains critical, with several regions reporting dangerously high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels. On Saturday, areas like Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 490, and Jahangirpuri peaked at 510, categorising them as 'hazardous'. Other areas such as RK Puram and Dwarka saw AQIs ranging between 360 and 450, classified as 'very unhealthy' on the air quality index.
 
The persistent smog is attributed to a combination of seasonal factors such as reduced wind speed, lower temperatures, and ongoing stubble burning in neighboring states. Vehicular emissions and industrial activities further exacerbate the situation.
 
The 'hazardous' AQI means severe health impacts for all age groups. Experts recommend limiting outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Residents are advised to use high-quality air purifiers and N95 masks and avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor air during peak pollution hours.
 
 

Govt implements Grap III, bans certain vehicles

The Delhi government implemented stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on November 2 following a sharp increase in air pollution levels. Measures include restrictions on non-essential construction and industrial activities and appeals to reduce vehicle use. These measures aim to curb emissions and limit the further worsening of air quality.
 
As of Friday, the Delhi government has further enforced a ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers under Grap-III from Friday to tackle the city’s worsening air quality. Violators will face a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, as per the latest order.  
 
The ban applies to:  

- BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi.  
- Diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) of BS-III standards or below, registered in Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or services.  
- BS-III and below diesel-operated Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, unless carrying essential commodities or services.  
- Inter-state buses from NCR states other than EVs, CNG vehicles, or BS-VI diesel buses, except those with an All India Tourist Permit.  
 
The enforcement follows the recommendation of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which highlighted the need to tackle Delhi’s deteriorating AQI, now in the severe category. These measures come as the capital continues to grapple with seasonal air quality challenges, compounded by vehicular emissions, construction activities, and stubble burning in neighbouring states.  
   

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

