PM Modi opens Boeing's global engineering, technology centre in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated US aerospace giant Boeing's global engineering and technology campus built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore on a 43-acre campus in Bengaluru.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) is the company’s largest such investment outside the US and will be a cornerstone for partnering with India on products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, said a statement.

Modi said that Bengaluru links aspirations to innovations and achievements, and Indian technology to global demand. “Boeing’s new technology campus is going to strengthen this belief,” said Modi.

The facility demonstrates India’s commitment to drive global technology, research and innovation. “This strengthens the ‘Make in India - Make for the World’ resolution”, he said. “This campus reinforces the world's trust in India’s talent. India will design aircraft of the future” at this facility.

Boeing India has over the years expanded its team for engineering, research and development (R&D talent) to 6,000 as of December 2023, the largest number of such employees outside the United States.

“We are honoured and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L Calhoun, Boeing’s president and chief executive officer.

Modi was joined by Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, and Boeing Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope.

Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Program that supports girl children and women to enter the country’s growing aviation sector. The programme will help women to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector. The programme also provides scholarships to women training to be pilots.

“We are thrilled for Prime Minister Modi to have personally launched the Boeing Sukanya Program,” said Pope. “Together, we will help expand opportunities for women across India to pursue careers and leadership positions in the aviation sector.” BIETC is a testament to Boeing’s engineering legacy and it underlines the company’s belief in Indian talent and capability, she said.

Modi said his government is working to increase women’s participation in all sectors and how it had pushed for women-led development during its G20 Presidency. The government is committed to creating new opportunities for women in the aerospace sector. “Be it fighter pilots or civil aviation, India is leading the world in the number of women pilots”, said Modi. He said that 15 percent of India’s pilots are women, or three times more than the global average.

Boeing’s sourcing from India stands at $1 billion a year from a network of more than 300 suppliers. More than 13,000 people work with its supply chain partners.

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture with Tata Group, produces AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselages and 737 aircraft vertical fin structures for international customers. Boeing, along with GMR Aero Technic, will establish a new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line in Hyderabad. Boeing’s upcoming Global Support Center will deliver customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for airline customers, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders. Along with this, Boeing’s India Logistics Center will provide service solutions for regional customers.