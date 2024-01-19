Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi opens Boeing's global engineering, technology centre in Bengaluru

Campus built for Rs 1,600 cr is aerospace giant's largest investment outside the US

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated US aerospace giant Boeing's global engineering and technology campus built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore on a 43-acre campus in Bengaluru.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) is the company’s largest such investment outside the US and will be a cornerstone for partnering with India on products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, said a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Modi said that Bengaluru links aspirations to innovations and achievements, and Indian technology to global demand. “Boeing’s new technology campus is going to strengthen this belief,” said Modi.

The facility demonstrates India’s commitment to drive global technology, research and innovation. “This strengthens the ‘Make in India - Make for the World’ resolution”, he said. “This campus reinforces the world's trust in India’s talent. India will design aircraft of the future” at this facility.

Boeing India has over the years expanded its team for engineering, research and development (R&D talent) to 6,000 as of December 2023, the largest number of such employees outside the United States.

“We are honoured and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L Calhoun, Boeing’s president and chief executive officer.

Modi was joined by Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka assembly, and Boeing Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Pope.

Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Program that supports girl children and women to enter the country’s growing aviation sector. The programme will help women to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector. The programme also provides scholarships to women training to be pilots.

“We are thrilled for Prime Minister Modi to have personally launched the Boeing Sukanya Program,” said Pope. “Together, we will help expand opportunities for women across India to pursue careers and leadership positions in the aviation sector.” BIETC is a testament to Boeing’s engineering legacy and it underlines the company’s belief in Indian talent and capability, she said.

Also Read

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

PKL 2023: Bengaluru Bulls players full list, price and live stream details

Washer found missing on a B737 Max plane in India during inspection: DGCA

Air India's accumulated losses at FY23-end estimated at Rs 14,000 crore

Facility to exchange, deposit Rs 2K notes to remain closed on Jan 22: RBI

Extra land's acquisition for Noida Airport to be completed in 6 mths: NIAL

NDRF developing app, national plan to bring down number of drowning deaths

SC collegium recommends K'taka HC CJ Varale's elevation as top court judge

Madras HC dismisses startups' appeals against Google's billing policy


Modi said his government is working to increase women’s participation in all sectors and how it had pushed for women-led development during its G20 Presidency. The government is committed to creating new opportunities for women in the aerospace sector. “Be it fighter pilots or civil aviation, India is leading the world in the number of women pilots”, said Modi. He said that 15 percent of India’s pilots are women, or three times more than the global average.

Boeing’s sourcing from India stands at $1 billion a year from a network of more than 300 suppliers. More than 13,000 people work with its supply chain partners.

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture with Tata Group, produces AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselages and 737 aircraft vertical fin structures for international customers. Boeing, along with GMR Aero Technic, will establish a new Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) line in Hyderabad. Boeing’s upcoming Global Support Center will deliver customised operational efficiency and safety improvement projects for airline customers, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders. Along with this, Boeing’s India Logistics Center will provide service solutions for regional customers.
Topics : Narendra Modi Airbus Boeing Bengaluru Research and development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon