Extra land's acquisition for Noida Airport to be completed in 6 mths: NIAL

The acquisition for the extra 3,418 hectares of land in the northern and southern parts of the proposed Noida International Airport will be completed in the next six months, Shailendra Bhatia, Uttar Pradesh government's Nodal Officer at Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), said here on Friday.

The Zurich Airport-controlled NIAL is currently developing the Noida International Airport on the 1,334 hectares of land that was leased to it by the UP government in 2021. This 1,334-hectare land will be developed in four phases. It will have two runways.

The acquisition cost for this 1,334-hectare land was Rs 4,326 crore. The first phase of this construction is expected to be over by the end of this year. The first commercial flight is expected to take place in 2024 only.

“1,365 hectares of additional land is being acquired on the northern side. On the southern side, we are acquiring 2,053 hectares of land,” he told Business Standard at Wings India Summit 2024. This 3,418 hectares of land will be used to develop three more runways and hubs for aviation-related services.

The acquisition of the 1,365 hectares in the northern area will soon be complete, he said. “We have distributed compensation to 90 per cent of farmers. We will get possession of this land in the next one month,” he noted.

“For the southern land (2,053 hectares), we have done the social impact assessment (SIA). The further process is going on. I think it will be completed in the next six months,” he added.

The extra land that is being acquired by the Uttar Pradesh government is for the expansion of the airport in the future. “One more runway will be built in the northern land and two more runways will be built in the southern land. Therefore, the airport will then have a total of five runways,” he noted.

A separate Request for Proposal (RFP) will be developed for the northern and southern land. “Right now, we are deciding the royalty, and what financial model should be implemented for the new RFP,” he said.

“To build an aviation ecosystem, we require more land. That is why it is being done right now. Once the airport takes off, it is difficult to acquire land. That is why we are acquiring the land in anticipation of the need,” he added.