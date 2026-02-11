Rolls-Royce CEO calls on PM Modi, shares plans to be part of Viksit Bharat

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared plans to scale up its activities in India to become a part of Viksit Bharat.

"It was wonderful meeting Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce, earlier today," Modi said in a post on X.

"We welcome Rolls-Royce's enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India and partnering with our innovative and dynamic youth," the prime minister said.

Modi was responding to a post by Rolls-Royce on Erginbilgic's meeting with Modi.

"Our CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi today to discuss how Rolls-Royce is scaling up to be a part of Viksit Bharat, including expanding its GCC to be the largest globally, co-creating complex manufacturing and building high-value engineering capabilities," the British manufacturing firm said in the post.