Home / India News / PM Modi reaches Manipur on his first visit since 2023 ethnic clashes began

PM Modi reaches Manipur on his first visit since 2023 ethnic clashes began

Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies

Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore from Imphal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal/ Churachandpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Imphal on Saturday on his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

Modi was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in state capital Imphal and the Churachandpur district.

Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies.

 

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday said, "In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, the PM will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur."  Modi will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore from Imphal, it said.

The PM's visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.

Among the projects, the PM will inaugurate the new Manipur Police headquarters built at a cost of Rs 101 crore at Mantripukhri in Imphal and the civil secretariat, constructed at a cost of Rs 538 crore, in the same locality.

From Churachandpur, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the drainage and asset management improvement project worth Rs 3,647 crore and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project at Rs 550 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Manipur Manipur govt Imphal

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

