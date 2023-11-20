Re-polling ordered at booth in Madhya Pradesh's Ater Assembly constituency

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling on November 21 at a booth in the Ater Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. Repolling has been ordered because of a breach of secrecy as some people shot videos of voting on November 17 at the booth concerned in Kishupura.

District collector and returning officer Sanjeev Shrivastava told news agency PTI that four members of the polling team have been suspended for the breach of secrecy.





Also Read: 77.15% voter turnout in MP assembly polls; 1.52% higher compared to 2018 Shrivastava further said that voters will not be allowed to enter the booth with mobile phones during repolling, and all other rules regarding the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be followed. "The repolling process will be videographed," he added.

Voting will be held on November 21 at booth number 3 under polling centre number 71 at Kishupura between 7 am and 6 pm, said an ECI release. Indelible ink will be applied on the middle finger of voters. The order of repolling has been issued to the district returning officer, it said.

All 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on November 17 with a voter turnout of 77.15 per cent. Votes will be counted on December 3.