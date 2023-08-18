PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi to discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance, according to a statement.
The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.
Modi highlighted that the India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people-to-people contact.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including expansion of BRICS, and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.
Also Read
IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?
Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin
President Putin calls PM Modi big friend of Russia' at Moscow's ASI forum
With Russia revolt over, direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Russian minister Shoigu makes 1st public appearance since mercenary revolt
After bananas, now apples get costlier due to torrential rains in Himachal
Billing policy: HC temporarily restrains Google from delisting apps
Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb threat call found hoax
Ensure smooth implementation of PM Vishwakarma scheme: FinMin to PSBs
Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg! Here is what Centre has asked NCCF, NAFED to do
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)