PM Modi speaks to Venezuela's acting president on deepening bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, with both leaders agreeing to deepen and expand the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

Both leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South, the Ministry of External Affairs said. "Spoke with the Acting President of Venezuela, Ms Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The development comes amid Indian oil refiners seeking discounts on Venezuelan crude to ensure commercial viability. Venezuela produces only about 0.8 per cent of global crude output despite holding 18 per cent of the world’s oil reserves, reflecting years of underinvestment and infrastructure constraints. China and the US are currently the largest buyers of Venezuelan oil. This was the first time the two leaders have spoken since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States. Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, to face trial in New York.

Bilateral trade between India and Venezuela totalled about $1.8 billion in 2024-25 (FY25). Indian exports to Venezuela were valued at around $217 million, while imports were roughly $1.65 billion.