PM Modi successfully completes sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

Modi, Tejas

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.
Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas,"

"The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said.
Earlier today, he landed in Bengaluru and visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Tejas IAF

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

