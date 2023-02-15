PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav on Thursday to showcase tribal culture

-
ALSO READ
Govt appoints Ratan Tata, two others as trustees of PM CARES Fund
Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Tripura, Meghalaya
PM Modi to launch 75 digital banking units across 75 districts today
Demand for rental residential houses rose by 10-20% in 2022: Report
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav', a mega national tribal festival, on Thursday here as part of the efforts to showcase the tribal culture on a large scale.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted that Modi has been at the forefront of taking steps for the welfare of the tribal population while also according due respect to their contribution in the country's growth and development.
The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
This year, it is being organised from February 16 to 27 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, a statement said.
It will showcase the rich and diverse heritage of tribes from across the country in over 200 stalls at the venue.
Around 1,000 tribal artisans will participate in the exercise.
Since 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, a special focus will be on showcasing "Shree Anna", a recent government nomenclature for millets grown by tribals along with usual attractions like handicrafts, handloom, pottery and jewellery, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 10:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU