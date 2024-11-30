Business Standard
PM Modi to attend all India DGP/IGP conference in Bhubaneswar today

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the all-India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police. (Photo: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the all-India conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar for two days starting from Saturday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the three-day conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, will include deliberations on critical components of national security, including counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, coastal security, new criminal laws, and narcotics, among others.

During the next two days of the Conference, top brass of police leadership of the country would chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, Coastal Security, Narcotics, Cyber Crime and Economic Security.

 

The conference will provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to freely discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in India.

The progress in implementation of the new Criminal Laws and initiatives and best practices in policing would also be reviewed during the next two days.

The Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGP Conference.

"This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilised, starting with yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister," it added.

The Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGsP Conference to be organised all across the country since 2014.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Continuing with this tradition, the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 is being organised in Bhubaneswar (Odisha).

The conference will be attended by the Union Home Minister, Principal Secretary to the PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others.

