Govt mulling task force to push for 500 GW renewable energy capacity target

The minister for new and renewable energy has also urged industry players and stakeholders to devise strategies which would help the country meet the target in a time-bound manner

The green energy arm of India’s largest power generator, NTPC, has said in its DRHP filing that the government’s restrictions on trade ties with China will adversely impact its business, given that the neighbouring country is a leader in solar and wi

India has already achieved 212 GW of energy from non-fossil fuel sources and is on track to exceed the 2030 target.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has proposed formation of a task force in consultation with the Ministry of Power to push efforts to meet India's ambitious target of having 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The minister for new and renewable energy has also urged industry players and stakeholders to devise strategies which would help the country meet the target in a time-bound manner.

Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, the minister proposed the formation of a task force, in consultation with the Ministry of Power, to align the efforts of all stakeholders towards meeting the 500 GW target, the ministry for new and renewable energy (MNRE) said in a statement on Thursday.

 

India has already achieved 212 GW of energy from non-fossil fuel sources and is on track to exceed the 2030 target, he said.

The minister stressed the importance of concerted, collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to overcome challenges and expedite progress in the renewable energy sector.

Joshi further assured that the government will continue to support technological advancements and innovations in the clean energy sector.

"Joshi also expressed optimism regarding the commitments made during the RE-Invest Summit, which collectively amount to over Rs 32 lakh crore and 540 GW of renewable energy projects," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

