PM Modi to hoist saffron flag at Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi/Ayodhya
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the spire of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of its construction.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Rama, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of Kovidara tree, a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO) said.

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya, the PMO said.

 

The flag will rise atop a 'shikhar' constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity, it said.

During his stay in Ayodhya, the prime minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

He will also visit Mata Annapurna Mandir and perform darshan and pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah, the statement said.

At around noon, Prime Minister Modi will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the 'shikhar' of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity, a statement from the PMO said.

The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

"The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolizing divine union," it said.

This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day, the PMO statement said.

The temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Rama based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls.

Together, these elements provide a meaningful and educational experience to all visitors, offering deep insight into Lord Rama's life and the cultural heritage of India, the PMO statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

