Over 55 mn devotees visited Ayodhya Ram Temple since consecration: UP govt

Nearly 450,000 VIPs, including Union ministers, CMs, governors, and top names from entertainment, business, and sports, have visited the Ram Temple to pay their respects since its consecration

To manage the increasing crowd, temple authorities have implemented an online pass system, ensuring that darshan is accessible to all

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Since the consecration of Lord Ram at the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January 2024, the city has experienced an overwhelming influx of devotees from across India and abroad. Over 55 million visitors have come to offer prayers and seek blessings at the temple, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Friday.

The surge in pilgrims has not been limited to the general public. Nearly 450,000 VIPs, including Union ministers, governors, chief ministers from various states, and prominent figures from the entertainment, business, and sports sectors, have also paid their respects at the temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ensured that arrangements for darshan are efficient and convenient, directing authorities to guarantee that all visitors, whether ordinary devotees or distinguished guests, experience a smooth visit, the statement read.

 

With the completion of the grand temple, Ayodhya has become a major global religious destination. In response to the growing demand, the state government has worked on enhancing public transport connectivity, facilitating easier access for both pilgrims and tourists. The inauguration ceremony of the temple, which was attended by numerous international dignitaries, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the city's transformation. Since then, the number of VIP visitors has continued to rise, with several governors making multiple visits, often accompanied by their families, it said.

Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar were present for the consecration ceremony. More recently, actors Govinda and Anushka Sharma, alongside cricket icon Virat Kohli, have also offered prayers at the temple.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal stated that approximately 55 million devotees have visited the temple to date, the majority being pilgrims. He assured that the administration is taking every step to ensure the safety and comfort of all visitors in line with security protocols. With Lord Ram now seated on the first floor of the temple, the number of visitors is expected to rise further in the coming days.

Recently, Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, along with his sister, travelled to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the temple. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Musk described the experience as "wonderful."

To manage the increasing crowd, temple authorities have implemented an online pass system, ensuring that darshan is accessible to all, whether common visitors or VIPs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayodhya Ram temple UP govt Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

