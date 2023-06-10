Punjab Cabinet led by Mann approves special Assembly session on Jun 19-20

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved the summoning of a special session of the state Assembly on June 19 and 20.

A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

Mann said the state government will introduce several important legislations in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session.

The business for the assembly session will be decided by the Business advisory committee, he added.

It is a special session of the Vidhan Sabha, said Mann, and the Monsoon session will follow in due course of time.

In the business advisory committee, any other issue that comes up will be approved and if any resolution is needed to bring in that will also be decided, said Mann.

Asked if the special session has been called over the issue of pending funds under the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and the national health mission, Mann said the Centre has withheld the release of funds.

During the session, the AAP government may raise the issue of pending RDF and the withholding of funds under the National Health Mission (NHM).

The Punjab government has accused the BJP-led Centre of not releasing around Rs 3,500 crore of the RDF.

Last month, Mann slammed the Centre over its decision of reducing RDF and market fees on foodgrains.

He said the market fee had been reduced from 3 per cent to 2 per cent and RDF from 3 per cent to zero per cent which would cause a loss of Rs 1,000 crore to the state.

The AAP government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over the funds under the NHM.

The Union health ministry had earlier accused the Punjab government of converting Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) into 'Mohalla Clinics', a pet project of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, and had warned of stopping the funds for the scheme.

The AB-HWC is formulated with a 60:40 contribution ratio by the Centre and the state.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday hit out at the ruling AAP, accusing it of doing politics over health matters and said the AB-HWC cannot be converted to any other scheme by the state government.