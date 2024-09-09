PM Modi to inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 on Sep 11 at India Expo Mart in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion | (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on September 11, his office said. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh at around 10.30 am on September 11, the PMO said. It has been the vision of the prime minister to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, the statement said.

In accordance with this vision, SEMICON India 2024 is being organised from September 11 to 13 with the theme "Shaping the Semiconductor Future".

The three-day conference will showcase India's semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors, it said.

It will witness the participation of top leadership of global semiconductor giants and will bring together global leaders, companies, and experts from the semiconductor industry, the statement said.

The conference will witness participation of more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers, it said.