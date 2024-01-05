PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on January 10, an official said on Friday. The event will be held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in the state capital, he said.

A day before the summit begins, the PM would also inaugurate the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024' at Helipad Ground near Mahatma Mandir on January 9, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Mines Department, S J Haider, said in a press conference.



The PM will arrive in Gandhinagar on January 9, he said. "The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held between January 10 and 12 in Gandhinagar and the PM will inaugurate the event on January 10. We are also organising 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024' as part of the summit. It will also be inaugurated by the PM in the afternoon of January 9. The trade show will remain open till January 13," he said.

The previous Vibrant Gujarat Summit was held in 2019. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, it could not be organised in the last few years.



Till now, over 1.07 lakh people from 136 countries have registered themselves for the upcoming summit, Haider said. "As against the 60,000-odd delegates who had registered themselves for the previous summit, over 1.07 lakh people have already registered themselves and the figure may increase as the registration process is still on. So far, 32 nations have agreed to be partner countries of the Vibrant Summit," he said.



Nearly 125 events, such as seminars and exhibitions, will be held during the three-day summit, Haider said, adding that efforts will be made to make it a 'carbon neutral' event by minimising the carbon emission and neutralising the already emitted carbon by planting trees and using renewable energy. "The delegates will also deliberate on various global issues during the summit.



Countries like Germany, Saudi Arabia, UK, South Korea and Oman will organise their 'Country Seminars' at the event. Nearly 50 to 75 CEOs of top global firms will be attending the Summit as they have already given their confirmation," Haider said. The 10th Vibrant Summit will serve as a gateway to the future, the officer said.



"The seminars scheduled during the summit will deliberate on global challenges and their potential solutions. After the inaugural session on January 10, seminars will be held on various topics, such as Aircraft Manufacturing and MRO opportunities, Dholera Smart City and Gujarat's Roadmap for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.



These seminars will be followed by country and state seminars, B2B, B2B and B2G meetings. On January 11, seminars and conferences will be held on topics ranging from Semiconductors and Electronics, Port-led City Development, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and GIFT City. On January 12, there will be 'MSME Conclave' in the main convention hall, followed by various seminars on topics ranging from circular economy, green hydrogen and clean energy.



Addressing the media, state Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput said that despite its small geographical size, Gujarat boasts of a remarkable 33 per cent share in exports. Furthermore, the state contributes 18 per cent to the total production of the country and holds the top position in logistics ranking.