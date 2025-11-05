Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Modi correcting all structural deficiencies: Chandrababu Naidu in London

Modi correcting all structural deficiencies: Chandrababu Naidu in London

We have some advantages in India: One is economic reforms, second is around first mover advantages of IT, and third, we have a very strong leader Narendra Modi as prime minister, said Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also presented his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice-President and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Ltd, with the prestigious IoD Distinguished Fellowship and the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership is among the key advantages India has to offer as an attractive investment destination which is set to become the world's leading economy by 2047, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in London.

In his chief guest address at the annual London Global Convention organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD) on Tuesday night, Naidu pitched his vision for the speed of doing business through a public, private, people's partnership model for his state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief also presented his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, Vice-President and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Ltd, with the prestigious IoD Distinguished Fellowship and the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance.

 

We have some advantages in India: One is economic reforms, second is around first mover advantages of IT, and third, we have a very strong leader Narendra Modi as prime minister, said Naidu.

Recently, you have seen our GST reforms; what all structural deficiencies, he (Modi) is correcting now. We are having an additional advantage of demographic dividend India is moving very fast. It is on autopilot now. It is unstoppable. India as of today is the fourth largest economy; by 2047, India will be the number one economy of the world, he said.

Also Read

Bengaluru RCB stampede

Nine dead in Andhra temple stampede; PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

At least 20 dead as Hyderabad-Bengaluru bus catches fire near Kurnool

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM on 3-day tour of UAE to invite investors for Partnership Summit

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate projects worth ₹13,430 crore

google, google logo

Google to pour $10 bn into Visakhapatnam for massive data hub cluster

Following the awards presentation ceremony, Naidu praised his wife's remarkable contribution to public service, business leadership and society.

Bhuvaneswari is not just an entrepreneur and philanthropist, but a proud representative of Telugu culture, upholding the best of Indian and Telugu heritage through her values, compassion, and leadership. Her journey continues to inspire everyone around her, and these recognitions beautifully reflect her vision, dedication, and heart, he said.

In her acceptance speech, Bhuvaneswari highlighted the social impact vision of her work through both Heritage Foods and NTR Memorial Trust.

I believe that commerce is meaningful only when it uplifts the society, making social impact in multiplier effect. So, Heritage Foods stood for commerce with a purpose and NTR Memorial Trust stood for charity with its social impact, said Bhuvaneswari.

Heritage nourished the society for over three decades and the Trust, over two decades, made social impact with service to mankind which truly means service to god through free education to the orphans, under-privileged children by offering scholarships and healthcare drives, she said.

Naidu concluded his address by extending an invitation to the gathering of entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors in the UK to join the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025 being held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian womens cricket team (Image: X/@ANI)

PM Modi meets, congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

All three pillars of democracy must work together for citizens: CJI Gavai

Hiring, Jobs

India's Gen Z seeks better pay, flexibility, and purpose at work: Survey

Gopichand Hinduja

Gopichand Hinduja: Bizman who set precedent for Indian global conglomerates

IMD

IMD taking baby steps in using AI, but apprehensions over accuracy remainpremium

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi London India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon