Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi meets, congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

PM Modi meets, congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 without the trophy

Indian womens cricket team (Image: X/@ANI)

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana said the PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them. (Image: X/@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the triumphant Indian women's cricket team at his residence and lauded the players for their remarkable resilience and comeback in the World Cup after enduring a tough phase marked by three consecutive defeats.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017 without the trophy.

She said now that they have met him with the trophy, they would wish to meet him more often.

Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana said the PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration for all of them.

The victorious Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday evening for the meeting.

 

The team won its first global trophy -- the 50-over World Cup -- after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, marking a defining moment for the women's game in the cricket-obsessed country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

All three pillars of democracy must work together for citizens: CJI Gavai

Hiring, Jobs

India's Gen Z seeks better pay, flexibility, and purpose at work: Survey

Gopichand Hinduja

Gopichand Hinduja: Bizman who set precedent for Indian global conglomerates

IMD

IMD taking baby steps in using AI, but apprehensions over accuracy remainpremium

Supreme Court, SC

Fix ticket prices or face empty cinema halls: Supreme Court to multiplexes

Topics : Narendra Modi India News India cricket team women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookAirpods Pro 3 ReviewGold-Silver Rate TodayMoto G67 Power SpecsSamsung Galaxy Z TriFold LaunchVirat Kohli's BirthdayGoogle Messages Nano Banana RemixBank Holiday on Guru Nanak JayantiUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon