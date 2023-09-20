Full trial run for Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express underway

The full trial run of the Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express, which would be Odisha's second such train, was conducted on Wednesday, officials said.

The train left the Puri station at 5 am to reach Bhubaneswar at 6.05 am, and left after five minutes for the onward journey. After brief halts at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, it reached Sambalpur at 10.15 am. The train was supposed to reach its destination, Rourkela, at 12.45 pm, they said.

Earlier, a trail run was held between Puri and Talcher Road stations, they added.

On its return journey, the train will leave Rourkela at 2.10 pm and reach Puri at 9.40 pm, covering the distance in 7.5 hours, officials said.

"This is a historic moment for Rourkela. First, we got a flight, and now, the Vande Bharat Express. Rourkela's connectivity is getting enhanced and this is good for all," said Sunil Kayal, the president of the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI).

The train will connect the coastal districts of the state to its western region.

PM Narendra Modi had flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express, which operates between Puri and Howrah, in May.