Sad that politics is being done on this: Birla on Parl security breach

The Speaker said he will continue to consult the members on the issue and urged them to take their seats

Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla said a high-level committee has already begun its probe

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that the incident of breach of security on December 13 is being probed by a high-level committee and expressed his anguish at the "politicisation" of the issue.
The Speaker told the members during Question Hour that the security of Parliament is under the purview of the Lok Sabha secretariat and that the suspension of some opposition members was not related to the December 13 incident but to the members bringing placards to the House.
He said a high-level committee has already begun its probe and some of the suggestions given to him at the all-party meeting to enhance the security of the parliament have been implemented.
The Speaker said he will continue to consult the members on the issue and urged them to take their seats.
"It is sad that politics is being done on this issue...To enter the Well of the House and sloganeering is against the dignity of the House. I request your (opposition) cooperation to hold discussions on important issues," he said.
The opposition parties are demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 incident.
As the members continued their protest, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon