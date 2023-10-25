close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

PM Modi to launch projects in Maharashtra, inaugurate National Games in Goa

The statement said the new "darshan queue complex" at Shirdi is a state-of-the-art modern mega building envisaged to provide comfortable waiting areas for devotees

PM Modi

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch a scheme in Maharashtra aimed at benefitting over 86 lakh farmers and launch projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore and then travel to Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.
An official statement said Modi will begin his Maharashtra tour by offering prayers at the famous Shri Saibaba temple in Shridi and inaugurate its new "darshan queue complex".
He will perform "Jal Pujan" of Nilwande Dam and dedicate a canal network of the dam to the nation and later attend a public programme in Shirdi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas.
The statement said the new "darshan queue complex" at Shirdi is a state-of-the-art modern mega building envisaged to provide comfortable waiting areas for devotees.
It is equipped with several waiting halls with a cumulative seating capacity of more than 10,000 devotees.
Its foundation stone was laid by the prime minister in October, 2018.
The 85 km canal network will benefit 182 villages by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water. The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5,177 crore, the statement said.
During the public programme, Modi will launch the "Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana". It will benefit more than 86 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra by providing an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to them.
He will inaugurate multiple development projects, including an Ayush hospital at the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, electrification of Kurduwadi-Latur road railway section (186 Km), four-laning of Sangli to Borgaon section of NH-166 (package-I) and additional facilities at the Manmad Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited among other projects.
Noting that the National Games are being held in Goa for the first time, the statement said he will also address the athletes taking part in the showpiece sporting event.
It said, "Under the leadership of the prime minister, the sports culture in the country has undergone a sea change. With the help of continuous government support, the performance of athletes has witnessed tremendous improvement at the international level."

The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9, and more than 10,000 athletes will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues.

Also Read

Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

Tankers carrying oil collides in Egypt, disrupts traffic: Officials

Explained: What is GRAP, and how does it combat air pollution in Delhi NCR

MP elections: Kamal Nath promises revival of Sri Lanka Sita temple project

Madhya Pradesh polls: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) announces list of 5 candidates

Haryana's air quality this year is the best since Covid-19 lockdown in 2020

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls LIVE: JD(U) announces candidates in 5 seats

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi Maharashtra Goa

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon