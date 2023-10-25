Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: JD(U) announces candidates in 5 seats

Three Congress leaders, including two women leaders, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.

The Congress leaders Asha Dohare and Anita Jain from Ashoknagar district and Rakesh Jain from Shivpuri district took membership of the BJP in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior on Tuesday.