Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: JD(U) announces candidates in 5 seats
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election 2023: Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), a key constituent of the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has released the first list of five candidates for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh polls after its talks for an alliance with the Congress failed. JD(U) is the third non-Congress party of the INDIA bloc after the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to announce candidates for the polls.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for terming him a "dramatist" after he performed the 'kanya pujan' ritual as part of Navratri festival. Chouhan's criticism drew a stinging reaction from state Congress president Kamal Nath who accused the CM of playing vote politics even on "sacred spiritual work like Kanya Puja".
Three Congress leaders, including two women leaders, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls scheduled to be held next month.
The Congress leaders Asha Dohare and Anita Jain from Ashoknagar district and Rakesh Jain from Shivpuri district took membership of the BJP in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior on Tuesday.
