Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Fijian cunterpart Rabuka in New Delhi to strengthen ties

PM Modi meets Fijian cunterpart Rabuka in New Delhi to strengthen ties

Fiji PM Rabuka commenced his official visit to India on Sunday and will remain until August 26

PM Modi with Fiji PM Rabuka

Fiji PM Rabuka and PM Modi hold talks | Image: X/@MEAIndia

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Fijian counterpart, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, here in the national capital on Monday.

Fiji PM Rabuka commenced his official visit to India on Sunday and will remain until August 26.

His visit is set to deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors further.

PM Rabuka was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity.

On Sunday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

 

Also Read

Fiji PM

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka begins 4-day India visit to boost bilateral ties

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan charts 25-yr roadmap for inclusive, research-driven IITs

stock market, trading, stocks

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 330 pts, Nifty at 24,970; SMIDs gain; IT index up 2%, Realty 1%

USCIS

US immigration visa fee hike: Costs rise by up to 600% in some categories

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials.

Union Minister Nadda held talks with PM Rabuka on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

In a post on X, he said, "Met with the Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, in New Delhi today as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Our discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party relations, where I highlighted our party's ideology, organizational framework, and its role in driving India's development journey. We also had a detailed discussion on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector. Looking forward to deepening our partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations."

Fiji PM Rabuka and PM Modi will hold talks on Monday, and Prime Minister Narenda Modi will be hosting a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary.

He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

As per an MEA statement, Rabuka is also expected to deliver a talk on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Patna Flood, Flood, Patna

India alerts Pakistan of possible flood in Tawi River amid suspended IWT

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Search operation underway after drone sightings near LoC in J&K's Poonch

Russia-India-China, PM Modi, Putin, Xi Jinping

Can Russia-India-China overcome history to form a credible alliance?

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around territory

crude oil, oil, lng

India will buy oil where it gets 'best deal': Indian envoy to Russia

Topics : Narendra Modi Jagat Prakash Nadda Fiji Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon