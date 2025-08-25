India and Fiji announce defence action plan, sign nine pacts to boost ties

India and Fiji on Monday announced an action plan to strengthen bilateral defence and security cooperation, with New Delhi pledging assistance to the island nation for securing Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Fijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka signed nine agreements and announced 17 additional initiatives to foster closer relations, particularly in defence and maritime sectors. The moves come amid China’s efforts to expand its strategic influence in the Pacific region. Since May, India has hosted leaders from the Maldives, Singapore, and the Philippines.
Rabuka is on a three-day visit to India, his first in the capacity of prime minister. He previously held the office from 1992 to 1997 and was re-elected in 2022. India’s relations with Fiji have strengthened during his current tenure, in contrast with the 1990s.
On 14 May 1987, Rabuka, then a colonel in the Fijian Army, led the first of two military coups, ousting the elected government headed by an ethnic Indo-Fijian prime minister. He carried out a second coup in September that year. In 2006, he apologised for orchestrating the coups. On Monday, Rabuka acknowledged the contribution of Indo-Fijians, saying: “They continue to contribute to Fiji’s growth, economy, and stability.”
At the joint press briefing, Modi said Rabuka’s visit marks a “new chapter in our partnership,” and thanked him for declaring Girmit Day to commemorate the contribution of Indian indentured labourers to Fiji’s society and economy. More than 60,000 Indians were sent to Fiji as indentured labourers in the 19th century.
“India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat,” Modi said. “From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, our partnership is a bridge across the seas.” He announced Indian support in training and equipment for Fiji’s maritime security and expressed readiness to share expertise in cyber security and data protection.
“In our cooperation with Pacific Island nations, we see Fiji as a hub. Both our countries strongly support a free, open, inclusive, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Modi said, welcoming Rabuka’s “Oceans of Peace” vision and Fiji’s association with India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.
India and Fiji held their first Joint Working Group meeting on Defence last month, with New Delhi committing to capacity building for Fiji’s military. Rabuka welcomed the planned port call by an Indian naval ship, which will strengthen maritime cooperation.
India also announced the gifting of two ambulances to Fiji’s military and the setting up of a defence wing at the High Commission in Suva, including a defence attaché post covering other Pacific island nations.
Modi recalled his 2014 visit to Fiji — the first by an Indian PM in 33 years — when India launched the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). “This initiative has strengthened not just India–Fiji relations but also our ties with the entire Pacific region,” he said.
India further announced plans to build and operate a super-specialty hospital in Fiji, which will serve other Pacific island countries as well. New initiatives also include training for Fijian pundits in India and Suva’s approval for the sale of Indian ghee in Fiji.
Later, Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra said Fiji plays a pivotal role in the Pacific, acting as a regional hub with key air and shipping links, and is an active participant in regional bodies such as the Pacific Islands Forum.