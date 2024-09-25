PM Modi urges Overseas Friends of BJP members to help promote tourism

Following the meeting, Prasad said OFBJP is planning a virtual meeting with its nationwide members to convey the message and chalk out a strategy to promote tourism | (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the members of the Overseas Friends of BJP to help promote India's tourism in the US to encourage Americans to explore India. Modi made the remark on Monday in a meeting with a delegation of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in New York, during his three-day visit to the US, an official said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp OFBJP met with Prime Minister Modi on Monday, September 23 in New York. He said that the Indian diaspora are ambassadors of India. He urged OFBJP members to work with Americans to promote tourism in India by asking their American friends, OFBJP President Adapa Prasad told PTI on Tuesday, a day after the meeting.

Following the meeting, Prasad said OFBJP is planning a virtual meeting with its nationwide members to convey the message and chalk out a strategy to promote tourism.

This would help build a people-to-people relationship between the two countries, he said.

The India-US relationship is driven by people-to-people ties, Prasad asserted.

He said as more Americans travel to India to explore and experience the diverse and unique culture of the country and its incredible progress, the partnership between the two largest democracies of the world will be further strengthened.