EAM S Jaishankar meets foreign ministers of G4 nations in New York

The G4 nations support each other's bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council

The G4 nations support each other's bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council | Photo: X@DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his counterparts from the G4 countries, reaffirming the grouping's commitment to urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council through text-based negotiations.
The G4 nations comprise Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan.
Jaishankar, who is in the US on an official visit, on Monday met his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa, the Foreign Minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock and Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
"Glad to join the traditional #G4 Foreign Ministers Meeting along with colleagues @ABaerbock, @Kamikawa_Yoko and Mauro Vieira in New York today. G4 reaffirmed its commitment for an urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council through Text Based Negotiations," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
 
 
The G4 nations support each other's bids for permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council.
India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts calling for reform of the Security Council, saying the 15-nation Council, founded in 1945, is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. A polarised Security Council has also failed to deal with current peace and security challenges, with Council members sharply divided on conflicts such as the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Jaishankar also held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil on Monday about energy and economic cooperation, among other things.
"Pleased to meet FM @yvangil of Venezuela today on the sidelines of #UNGA79. Discussed energy, health and economic cooperation, as also reformed multilateralism," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

