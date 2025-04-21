Monday, April 21, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance in New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi meets US Vice President JD Vance in New Delhi

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand India-US global strategic ties as well as New Delhi's concerns over Washington's trade policy

JD Vance, Usha Vance, PM Modi

Image taken from ANI's X account.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with US Vice President JD Vance against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade pact.

It is expected that the two leaders will discuss ways to further expand India-US global strategic ties as well as New Delhi's concerns over Washington's trade policy.

After the talks, the prime minister will host a dinner for Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri and the delegation of senior US government officials accompanying the vice president. 

Vance and his family landed in Delhi this morning on a four-day India visit after their trip to Italy over the weekend.

 

He is the first US vice president to visit India in 12 years after Joe Biden visited New Delhi in 2013.

Also Read

Narendra Modi

'Nagrik Devo Bhava': PM Modi's good governance mantra to bureaucrats

Pope Francis and PM Modi

'Deeply pained': PM Modi expresses sorrow over Pope Francis's death

Modi, Narendra Modi

Policies our govt working on will shape future of next 1,000 years: PM Modi

JD Vance in India

Watch: JD Vance, wife Usha arrive in Delhi, received by Ashwini Vaishnaw

JD Vance, Vance

US VP Vance arrives in India for 1st official visit, to meet PM Modi today

Vance's first visit to India comes weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries including India.

New Delhi and Washington are now holding negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement that is expected to address a variety of issues including tariff and market access.

Vance and his family are also visiting Jaipur and Agra. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

SC orders ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before police on May 2

Samay Raina

SC to hear plea against Samay Raina for ridiculing disabled people

Photo

Former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh files personal insolvency at NCLT

National highway

Non-stop Delhi-Jaipur travel in 2.5 hrs with new expressway link

Manufacturing employment creation picked up in FY23, says NSO survey

Govt to release monthly unemployment data from May 15 for first time

Topics : Narendra Modi United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Delhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon