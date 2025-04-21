Monday, April 21, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'Deeply pained': PM Modi expresses sorrow over Pope Francis's death

Pope Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences following the death of Pope Francis, remembering the pontiff as a compassionate leader who worked tirelessly for inclusive and all-round development. 
"In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," PM Modi wrote in a post on X. 
PM Modi said that from an early age, Pope Francis' life had been dedicated to upholding the teachings of Lord Christ, with selfless service to the poor and marginalised, adding that that he had brought hope to those in distress and had inspired many through his compassion.
 
 
"His deep affection for the people of India will always be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace in the embrace of the Almighty," PM Modi added.
 
Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church,  had been fighting a serious respiratory illness for several weeks. He was initially hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, on February 14, 2025, due to breathing problems. Despite receiving treatment for weeks and being discharged on March 24, his health deteriorated further. 
The Pope was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.
 
Pope Francis took over at a time when the Church was reeling from child sex abuse scandals and internal conflicts within the Vatican, with a clear mission to restore stability. However, as his papacy went on, he faced strong criticism from conservatives for allegedly disregarding long-held traditions, while progressives also expressed disappointment, believing he had not gone far enough in reforming the centuries-old institution.
 

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

