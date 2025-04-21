Monday, April 21, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Watch: JD Vance, wife Usha arrive in Delhi, received by Ashwini Vaishnaw

US Vice President JD Vance lands in Delhi for a four-day visit aimed at boosting India-US trade ties, with key talks scheduled with PM Modi amid global tariff tensions

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance being received by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials upon their arrival in New Delhi (Photo:X/@MEAIndia)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US Vice President JD Vance landed in Delhi on Monday for his first official visit to India, a four-day trip aimed at strengthening strategic and economic ties between the two countries. His visit comes as both sides rush to finalise a trade deal amid rising global tariff tensions.
 
Vance was accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. While Ewan and Vivek were wearing traditional kurta pyjamas, Mirabel was wearing a lehenga.
 
The Vance family is set to explore various cultural sites during their stay.
 
At the Delhi airport, Vance received a ceremonial guard of honour and was welcomed by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
 
 

Meanwhile, security across the national capital has been heightened ahead of the official meetings and public engagements planned throughout the week.  ALSO READ | JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid
 

JD Vance to meet PM Modi

 
Trump’s second-in-command will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening. Their discussions will primarily focus on finalising a bilateral trade agreement and expanding cooperation in strategic and economic areas, especially against the backdrop of intensifying trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
 
Beyond diplomacy, the Vance family plans to explore Indian culture firsthand. The Vice President will visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and a local handicrafts market in Delhi. They will be staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton during their time in the capital.
 
On Tuesday, April 22, the Vance family will travel to Jaipur, where they will visit Amer Fort and other cultural landmarks. Later that day, Vance will address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre, speaking to an audience of diplomats, policy experts, and government officials. His speech will highlight the future trajectory of India-US relations under the Trump administration.
 
On Wednesday, April 23, the Vance family will head to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium showcasing traditional Indian arts and crafts, before returning to Jaipur later that evening.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

