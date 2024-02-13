PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana launched to boost solar power adoption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ' PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana ' on Tuesday to accelerate solar power adoption and foster sustainable development ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The project entails an investment of more than Rs 75,000 crore, in order to boost renewable energy while also enhancing people's welfare. The initiative seeks to illuminate 10 million households by offering up to 300 units of free electricity per month.

Modi highlighted the importance of grassroots engagement, announcing incentives for urban local bodies and panchayats to encourage the adoption of rooftop solar systems within their jurisdictions.





READ: NDA provided 1.5x more govt jobs than UPA, says PM Narendra Modi In a post on the prime minister's official account on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, fewer power bills, and employment generation for people."

The prime minister also added that subsidies would be provided to people as well as "concessional bank loan" to ensure there is "no cost burden on the people". Furthermore, all stakeholders will be seamlessly integrated into a National Online Portal to streamline the implementation process.

The prime minister also encourages youth to join this effort. He said, "Let's boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana."

To do so, people can apply at the official government web portal for the initiative - https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in

