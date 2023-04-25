close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM flags off Kerala's 1st Vande Bharat train, interacts with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Kerala, flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express train from here on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Vande Bharat Express

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Kerala, flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Express train from here on Tuesday.

Modi flagged off the train from the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station here at 10.30 AM.

Prior to flagging off the Vande Bharat Express from platform 1 of the railway station, he interacted with a group of school children inside one of the coaches of the train.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor were also present with the PM as he interacted with the students inside the train.

The children showed Modi paintings and sketches of him and the Vande Bharat train made by them.

Hundreds of people also gathered on the opposite side platform to see the PM flag off the train.

Also Read

Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today

PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train on April 12

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

PM Modi holds roadshow in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram during 2-day visit

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea seeking FIR against WFI chief

Incriminating material must for any addition to taxable income: SC

RBI's wider NDF access may require foreign exposure proof, say bankers

India plans to open logistic hub for Indian companies in Panama: Jaishankar

The Vande Bharat Express, which will connect the state capital with the northern-most Kasaragod district of Kerala, has been projected by many as an alternative to the LDF government's ambitious semi-high speed rail corridor, SilverLine.

The PM flew down from Kochi in the morning and was given a grand reception by BJP leaders and workers on his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram airport here.

The entire state capital was under a tight security net, with deployment of hundreds of police personnel and stringent traffic restrictions, as the PM travelled from the airport to the railway station.

His entire nearly six km journey from the airport to the railway station was akin to a road show with the PM standing on the footboard of his vehicle and waving to the people on the roadside as they showered him with flowers.

After the flagging off of the train, he is scheduled to launch several other developmental projects, including the Kochi Water Metro service, from the Kerala Central Stadium here.

He will lay the foundation stones of various projects, like the electrified Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section and the country's first Digital Science Park, and dedicate them to the nation at a ceremony to be held at the Central Stadium here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Vande Bharat Express Vande Bharat train

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Akasa Air says no significant impact of delay in Boeing 737 delivery

Akasa Air
2 min read

Incriminating material must for any addition to taxable income: SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

RBI's wider NDF access may require foreign exposure proof, say bankers

RBI
2 min read

India plans to open logistic hub for Indian companies in Panama: Jaishankar

S Jaishankar
4 min read

Amid pressure from IMF, Pak Army chief visits China to further defence ties

Photo: Wikipedia
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Can India realise its demographic dividend & outperform an ageing China?

India, India population
5 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read
Premium

Summer is here: The heat is on as states face climate calamities

summer
6 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon