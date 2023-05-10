PM to inaugurate 3-day International Museum Expo in Delhi on May 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day international tourism exposition in Delhi on May 18 during which a host of cultural activities will be organised, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday.

The event will be held from May 18-20 and will also commemorate the International Museum Day that falls on May 18.

It will be held at Pragati Maidan as part of the second phase of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Reddy said.

Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo on May 18, he added.

Also Read Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre PM Modi to address award ceremony at Civil Services Day event today India sets deadline of 2035 to establish green hydrogen bunkering Karnataka exit polls today: How BJP, Congress, JD(S) fared in 2018 India, EU holds 4th Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in Delhi Himachal farmers paying price for bad weather; loss estimated at Rs 100 cr Bengaluru tops list for best high streets, Hyderabad & Mumbai follow: Study