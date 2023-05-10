close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Karnataka exit polls today: How BJP, Congress, JD(S) fared in 2018

4 out of 6 major exit polls had predicted the largest number of seats for BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
Karnataka elections, polling, voting

Bengaluru: People wait in queues at a polling station to cast their votes for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The results of the exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced by various agencies by Wednesday night. The state reported a 65.69 per cent voter turnout as of 5 pm.
 
In the Assembly election of 2018, no party won a decisive majority in the exit polls. After the countrin, with 104 MLAs in a House of 224, the BJP was called upon to form the government following the results. To get it removed, however, the Congress and JD(S) quickly gathered 116 names (Congress 76, JD-S 37, and three Independents). 

Within a year, the situation had changed. The Congress-JD(S) lost 17 of its MLAs after they defected to the BJP after spending the previous months in a resort in Mumbai. BS Yediyurappa, a pillar of the Karnataka BJP, was appointed chief minister but resigned on July 26, 2021. Basavaraj Bommai, a Lingayat like Yediyurappa, was brought in to take his place.

But how did the 2018 exit polls place the major political parties?

The BJP was anticipated to win the most seats in the next Assembly in four out of six significant exit polls conducted by national television networks. All four of them proved to be right. 

The ABP-C Voter, NewsX-CNX, Republic-Jan ki Baat and Times Now-Today’s Chanakya exit polls predicted the BJP would be the largest party in the assembly. India TV-VMR and India Today- Axis My India gave the Congress a narrow lead.  All these polls suggested that the JD(S) would be kingmaker. 
In 2013, the Congress had won 122 seats. The BJP and the JD(S) got 40 seats each, while Yediyurappa’s then Karnataka Jantha Paksha got 6 seats and B Sriramulu’s Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress Party bagged 4.
 

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

How will the markets interpret the outcome of Karnataka Assembly polls?

K'taka elections: Polling ends, 65.69% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

K'taka polls: 52% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, highest in Ramanagaram

Villagers in Vijayapura, K'taka, damaged ballots, EVM; 23 arrested

Karnataka elections 2023: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places

K'taka polls: Clash between Cong workers, JD(S) candidate Bava's supporters

Topics : Karnataka election Assembly elections BS Web Reports exit polls

First Published: May 10 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka exit polls today: How BJP, Congress, JD(S) fared in 2018

Karnataka elections, polling, voting
2 min read

K'taka elections: Polling ends, 65.69% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
3 min read

UP Assembly bypolls: Suar records over 33% polling, 32% in Chanbey

seaplane crash, sydney
3 min read

Odisha election: 55.20% voting till 3 pm in Jharsuguda assembly bypoll

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

K'taka polls: 52% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm, highest in Ramanagaram

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amara Raja launches gigafactory in Telangana to produce lithium ion battery

Amara Raja gigafactory
2 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel
6 min read
Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Mankind Pharma lists at 20% premium; should you buy, sell, or hold?

Mankind Pharma makes strong debut; lists 20% premium over issue price
4 min read

Varun Beverages joins Rs 1 trillion m-cap club; zooms 108% in 11 months

Varun beverages
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon