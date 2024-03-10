PM to participate in 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme in Delhi on Mon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by 'Namo Drone Didis' at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here on Monday.

Namo Drone Didis from 11 different locations nationwide will also participate in the demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, Modi will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiatives are integral to the prime minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas, the statement said.

To further this vision, Prime Minister Modi will felicitate 'Lakhpati Didis', who have achieved success with the support of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission' and are supporting and motivating other self-help group members for their upliftment.

The prime minister will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to self-help groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps set up by banks in each district, the statement said.

He will also disburse about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs.

On Monday, Modi will also visit Gurugram in Haryana. Around 12 noon, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore, another PMO statement said.

To help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram bypass.





In view of the inauguration of Dwarka expressway (UER-II) by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on 11.03.2024 at Sector-25, Dwarka, traffic movement will be regulated/diverted from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM.



Kindly follow the advisory.pic.twitter.com/Gxle0NJk9b Traffic AdvisoryIn view of the inauguration of Dwarka expressway (UER-II) by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on 11.03.2024 at Sector-25, Dwarka, traffic movement will be regulated/diverted from 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM.Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisory March 10, 2024

Other projects to be inaugurated by Modi include the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh and Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka along with 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore in different states.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various National Highway projects across the country.

Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru-Kadappa-Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs 14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs 8,000 crore in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli-Ambala Highway worth Rs 4,900 crore in Haryana and two packages of Amritsar-Bathinda corridor worth Rs 3,800 crore in Punjab along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crore in different states.

These projects will significantly contribute towards the growth of the national highway network as well as help boost socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country, the statement said.