Police arrests Deepak Boxer: All you need to know about Delhi's most-wanted

Deepak Boxer, one of Delhi’s most-wanted gangsters, was arrested in Mexico with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States. He was brought to New Delhi on Wednesday.

Boxer has been heading the infamous Gogi gang after its leader, Jitender Gogi, was shot dead by rivals inside Rohini Court in 2021.

This is the first time that Delhi Police has arrested a gangster outside of India.

#WATCH | This is the first time (a criminal) has been brought from a place like Mexico. The Special Cell of Delhi Police was following him (Gangster Deepak Boxer) for several months. There is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than this: HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP, Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/wMCIUjqtIz — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

The gangster, a winner in a national-level boxing championship, was trying to enter the US illegally via Mexico and planning to run his organised crime gang in Delhi and neighbouring states from there before getting caught, Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal (Special Cell) said.

Dhaliwal said that the gangster had taken multiple routes and made multiple stops to reach Mexico on his way to the US.

But he landed in their net with the help of the office of the Legal Attache, US Embassy, New Delhi.

"We received inputs in January that Deepak got a fake passport in the name of Ravi Antil from Bareilly to flee the country. He took a flight from Kolkata to Dubai. Then from Dubai, he went to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and reached Turkey. He then headed for Spain. After taking multiple routes, he finally reached Mexico," Dhaliwal said.

"Our teams were constantly tracking his routes," he said.

Delhi Police then zeroed in on the gangster’s location in Cancun, a city infamous for human traffickers and the narcotics mafia, after interrogating several of his aides and using technical inputs, he added.

Boxer's intention behind reaching Mexico was to reach USA with the help of human traffickers, where he would join his other associates. From there, he had planned to run his organised crime group in Delhi and neighbouring states.

Deepak Boxer had been on the run since he murdered a realtor in August 2022. The builder, Amit Gupta, was shot several times on a busy road in Delhi's Civil Lines area.

In a Facebook post, Boxer claimed that he murdered Gupta and that the motive for the murder was revenge rather than extortion.

He also claimed that the realtor was associated with a rival gang, Tillu Tajpuria gang, adding that Amit Gupta was the financier of that gang.

Deepak Boxer was the head of the Gogi gang, a position he assumed after Jitendra Gogi was murdered in 2021. Jitender Gogi was shot by gangsters of the Tillu gang, who entered the court complex dressed as lawyers.

Deepak had come into the limelight when he freed Gogi from police custody in Haryana seven years ago. He was also involved in attacking police personnel at Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital two years ago and helped Fajja flee from police custody.

Fajja, a wanted criminal, was killed on March 28, 2021, following an exchange of fire with a Special Cell team at a flat in the Rohini area. Fajja had escaped from custody on March 25 after a gunfight broke out at a government hospital in Rohini.